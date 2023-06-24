Missing: 20-year-old left St. Louis County apartment after argument with mother

Anyone who has information about Lelus Crawford's whereabouts should call local police.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities are searching for a 20-year-old man who left a south St. Louis apartment Friday morning after a fight with his mother.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, Lelus Crawford Jr., 20, left an apartment around 8:45 a.m. in the 4900 block of Tanqueray Lane near Clayridge Drive.

Moments before, Crawford allegedly got into an argument with his mother and threaten to harm himself. Police said the 20-year-old has attempted suicide in the past. Crawford has learning disabilities and has been diagnosed with ADHD.

The 20-year-old was last seen wearing a black and white faded T-shirt, black joggers and white Crocs. He stands 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Crawford's whereabouts should call local police or St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.