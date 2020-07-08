x
St. Louis puts pause on evictions until September

Evictions in the City of St. Louis are on hold through at least Sept. 1
ST. LOUIS — Evictions in the City of St. Louis have been put on hold through Sept. 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order from Judge Rex Burlison said due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis Region, the Director of the City of St. Louis Department of Health has requested a suspension on evictions be ordered.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted on Thursday she was glad to report Burlinson had suspended COVID-19-related evictions in the city through at least Sept. 1. She also said the city will continue to work expeditiously with its providers to process and deliver $5.4 million in CARES Act mortgage and rental aid.

