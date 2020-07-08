St. Louis puts pause on evictions until September

Evictions in the City of St. Louis are on hold through at least Sept. 1

ST. LOUIS — Evictions in the City of St. Louis have been put on hold through Sept. 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order from Judge Rex Burlison said due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis Region, the Director of the City of St. Louis Department of Health has requested a suspension on evictions be ordered.