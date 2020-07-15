Applications available for city residents needing rental, mortgage assistance

"As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many St. Louis families and residents are facing eviction or are at risk of losing their homes through no fault of their own"

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced applications are now being accepted for city residents needing rental and mortgage assistance as a result of the coronavirus.

In total, $5.4 million in federal CARES Act funding is being made available through a program called “St. Louis City CARES,” according to a press release.

"As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many St. Louis families and residents are facing eviction or are at risk of losing their homes through no fault of their own. This program is designed to get them the financial assistance they need to keep a roof over their head during this extraordinarily challenging time," Krewson said.

Under the new program, the Department of Human Services and the Affordable Housing Commission will work in coordination with various housing organizations to distribute funding to residents who qualify.

All forms of assistance will be made directly to the landlord or lender and will be limited to $3,500 per household. Both tenants and homeowners in the city are eligible.

Applicants must be able to demonstrate financial hardship due to COVID-19 such as:

Lost wages due to lay off or furlough

Delayed unemployment payments

Doctor’s note demanding quarantine

Medical hospitalization records

Other unique circumstances approved by DHS

Forms of assistance include rental arrears, rent payments and mortgage payments under the following criteria:

Rental arrears must be in the months of March-November of 2020. Up to three months of rental arrears can be paid per household.

Rent payments must be for the months of July-December 2020. Up to three months of rent payments can be paid per household.

Payments of past/current mortgage payments are allowed when there is no impending foreclosure proceedings or filings. Up to three months of mortgage payments can be paid per household.

All applicants who submit an initial application will be contacted by a St. Louis City CARES provider who will schedule an appointment to discuss their personal circumstances, provide more information and assist in completing the required forms.

Click here or call (314) 657-1650 to apply.

