ST. LOUIS — Families who need help with meals during spring break will be able to receive food through a drive-through service.

Staff and volunteers from Operation Food Search and the St. Louis Area Foodbank will load food into participants’ cars Monday along with meal kits and household cleaning supplies, according to a press release.

About 300 families in the Pine Lawn neighborhood and surrounding areas will participate in the program. They were selected through school districts.

Originally, the agencies teamed up to host its first-ever Spring Break Community Block Party. Now, due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus, the event has been modified.

"Both agencies are dedicated to feeding the community in the safest way possible," the release said. "Anything deemed as a potential risk will be reconsidered and modified to adhere to CDC guidelines. We believe this is a solution that will enable us to provide critically needed food when school is not in session and as families continue to face hardship in this difficult time."

The event will take place Monday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Skate King located at 6100 Natural Bridge Rd.

Operation Food Search is also working with school districts on ways to safely provide food to families in the event school districts are closed due to coronavirus concerns.

