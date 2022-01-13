Firefighter killed after roof collapses in vacant home

The roof of the building collapsed, burying two firefighters on the second floor. One of the firefighters died from his injuries.

ST. LOUIS — A firefighter died in the line of duty Thursday afternoon while responding to a fire in a vacant house in St. Louis.

The fire started in a building in the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department said there was heavy smoke on the first and second floors.

Crews were able to knock down the fire on the first floor. They then made their way to the second floor and soon after made the call to back out because the flames were too intense. While trying to back out, the roof of the building collapsed, burying the two firefighters on the second floor.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said one of the firefighters took the brunt of the collapse.

"It appears that collapse caused his grave injuries," Chief Jenkerson said. "We do have a firefighter death."

Jenkerson did not release any further details about the firefighter.

The second firefighter was injured in the collapse while trying to help the other firefighter. No further details about their status were released.

"The St. Louis City Fire Department does a job every day in buildings that many departments consider buildings we shouldn’t enter," Jenkerson said. "We know that people use these homes to stay warm, to provide protection against the different environments."

Fire investigators will look into the conditions of the building to try to determine the cause of the fire and the collapse.

