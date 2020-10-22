St. Louis flight makes emergency landing in Minnesota

There were 39 passengers on board the flight and four crew members. No one on board needed medical attention, officials at the Rochester airport confirmed

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A flight from St. Louis had to make an emergency landing in Minnesota Thursday morning.

SkyWest Flight 3757 took off from St. Louis Lambert International Airport at about 6 a.m. It was headed to Minneapolis, but according to FlightAware, at about 7:10 a.m. the flight crew declared an emergency and requested to land at Rochester International Airport.

The regional jet made a safe landing 15 minutes later in Rochester, Minnesota, Rochester International Airport reported. The airport is about 90 miles southeast of Minneapolis.

There were 39 passengers on board the flight and four crew members. No one on board needed medical attention, officials at the Rochester airport confirmed.

The plane involved was a SkyWest CRJ900 aircraft, which was operating for Delta. Officials in Rochester haven’t said what prompted the emergency landing.