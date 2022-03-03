How to support Ukraine in the St. Louis area

Several area businesses and groups are raising money, donating profits or organizing events in support of Ukraine.

ST. LOUIS — As a war unfolds in Ukraine, St. Louis is stepping in to lend a helping hand.

Several area businesses and groups are raising money, donating profits or organizing events in support of Ukraine. Here's a breakdown of who's taking part and how you can get involved.

Rock Church donation collections

Nadiya Ostrovskiy and Katya Bolsunova are organizing donations for Ukraine that could very well help their own families. Both are from Ukraine and have family members in the country.

They've created drop-off points at The Rock Church's Brentwood and Ballwin locations for high-demand items like baby and hygiene products, clothes for teenagers, blankets and nonperishable food.

They're collecting donations until March 12. For more information, including a list of what is needed, visit the Humanitarian Help for Ukraine Facebook page.

March 5 rally in St. Charles

In addition to collecting donations, Bolsunova has organized a rally for Saturday at Frontier Park in St. Charles. She's expecting an even bigger turnout in support for her home country compared to the rally she held last weekend.

For the rally, they're planning for people to meet at noon at Frontier Park. They'll start walking at 1 p.m.

For more information on the rally, visit the Ukrainians in Missouri Facebook page.

Indo

Nationally recognized restaurant Indo will donate 10% of its proceeds March 5-6 to World Central Kitchen. The funds raised will go toward celebrity chef José Andrés’ nonprofit, which is on the ground providing meals for people in Ukraine and for those who have fled the country.

Reservations can be made on Indo’s website here, and walk-ins are welcome at the sushi counter and on an extended outdoor patio.

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Katie's Pizza is holding a "Special Double Giveback" on Tuesday, March 8, with 100% of proceeds going to World Central Kitchen. The charity provides meals for humanitarian crises across the world and is especially focused on feeding Ukrainian refugees crossing the Polish border. The giveback runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at both its Rock Hill and Town and Country locations.

"This war is close to our hearts as Ted's mother fled a similar crisis and his cousins and family are still there," Katie's Pizza said in a release announcing the event. Ted is the co-owner of Katie's Pizza. His mother fled Ukraine at the age of four while hidden in the bottom of a cargo ship, and her father was imprisoned. She finally made it to Australia where she received asylum and citizenship, Katie's Pizza said.

To make a reservation or order curbside, visit the restaurant's website.

The Lucky Accomplice

The Lucky Accomplice will commit a portion of its proceeds this weekend to World Central Kitchen, the International Rescue Committee and Rung for Women. The bar and restaurant in Fox Park also will take direct donations of $5, $10, $20 and $100 that can be directly added to your bill.

International Women's Day fundraiser for Ukraine

Two St. Louis women with ties to eastern Europe will hold an International Women’s Day event with proceeds going to a nonprofit that supports Ukraine.

Oana Dimofte grew up in Romania and has been hosting an annual women’s day dinner in St. Louis for about 10 years. This year, she’ll be joined by co-host Lara Zwarun, a Ukrainian-American who has done research on disinformation in Ukraine.

The dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8 at 4 Hands Brewing Co. Tickets are required. 4 Hands also will be donating 100% of proceeds for the evening to Razom for Ukraine, which is giving critical medical supplies and responding to needs on the ground in the country.

“The event is open to anyone who identifies as a woman, and is an opportunity to network with and enjoy women, while raising funds for the brave women and families in crisis in Ukraine,” according to a news release about the event.