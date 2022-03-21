St. Louis gas prices down 7 cents as national average sees first drop in 12 weeks

Prices were averaging $3.98 per gallon in St. Louis as of Sunday, still 69.6 cents higher than a month ago and $1.18 higher than a year ago.

ST. LOUIS — Average gas prices in St. Louis saw a dip this week but remained high as the national average saw its first price drop in 12 weeks, according to a recent survey from GasBuddy.

Prices were averaging $3.98 per gallon in St. Louis as of Sunday, a drop of 7.5 cents from last week. The average was still 69.6 cents higher than a month ago and $1.18 higher than a year ago. The national average as of Monday was $4.23.

The drop comes after weeks of an unprecedented rise in gas prices. In early March, average prices jumped 28 cents in a week as the national average hit $4 for the first time since 2008.

GasBuddy's survey looked at 983 stations in the St. Louis area. Gas at the cheapest station was $3.59 per gallon Sunday. At the most expensive, it was $4.59, which was also the highest price in the state. The cheapest gas in the state was $2.99.

Missouri's average price Sunday was $3.80 and Illinois' was $4.50. Both states were down an average 7.6 cents per gallon, slightly behind the nation's average price drop of 9 cents per gallon.

GasBuddy released a list of historic St. Louis gas prices on March 21 over the past 10 years compared with the national average.

2021: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

2020: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.09/g)

2019: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

2018: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

2017: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

2016: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $1.98/g)

2015: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

2014: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

2013: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

2012: $3.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.87/g)

“GasBuddy, last week, predicted that a top was in for the national average price of gasoline, and indeed, for the first time in 12 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has declined. While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, Covid and Russia's war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in a release announcing the survey results.