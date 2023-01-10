Elderly woman in critical condition after house fire in St. Louis

A space heater was being used to keep puppies warm, according to the fire department.

ST. LOUIS — A space heater meant to keep puppies warm was the cause of a house fire in St. Louis early Tuesday morning, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

At around 3:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the 3100 block of Watson Road for a house fire. St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby told 5 On Your Side an elderly woman, who slept in the basement of the home, was rescued by firefighters.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Mosby said the woman had seven puppies in a closet and used a space heater to keep them warm. The fire department said the space heater was kept too close to combustible materials and ended up causing a fire.

A man who lives in the home tried to rescue the woman, but the smoke was too thick, Mosby said, and he suffered smoke inhalation but refused medical treatment.

All of the puppies were able to escape the fire and they are OK.