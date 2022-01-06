Now departing for Europe! Lambert lands international flight

Lufthansa will offer a flight to Germany on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Now departing for Europe!

Lufthansa Airlines departs St. Louis for Frankfurt, Germany, starting Wednesday. For the first time in more than 20 years, St. Louis Lambert International Airport is truly “international” once again.

Lufthansa is offering three non-stop, direct flights to Frankfurt a week – Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. The first flight – the only flight, Wednesday – departs at 3:45 p.m.

Lufthansa will be operating out of Terminal 2, along with Southwest.

Airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said Lambert has been working on an international flight for a long time. She believes Lambert was viable for Lufthansa considering the numbers Lambert saw pre-pandemic, and how many passengers Lambert expects to see this summer and beyond. She includes the growing need for some corporations to do business through Frankfurt, in Europe.

Lambert has not had any other regular flights to Europe in the last 20 years. There were regular connections in the TWA-hub days, and when WOW Airlines went into Iceland.

A 5 On Your Side reporter asked Hamm-Niebruegge if Lufthansa would serve business or pleasure.

“We think both,” she said. “We think the business traffic is a key component, especially if we look at the bookings over the summer and these next three or four months. There are very strong business bookings. But we also are seeing a lot of leisure. We’re seeing a lot of families who have relatives or want to take a trip to Europe for the first time in a long time.”

Lambert used an incentives package to attract Lufthansa, competing with other cities like Austin, Nashville, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.

Hamm-Neibruegge said the incentives package is $6 million. The airport will pay Lufthansa’s landing fees for 18 months. She said that $1 million is a standard international incentives package for a 2-year commitment.

Greater St. Louis Inc. and the economic development partnership are each contributing up to $2.5 million. In order to take advantage of all of that, Lufthansa would have to operate 5-7 days a week.

Lufthansa will be arriving and departing out of Terminal 2, along with Southwest. Having a European connection puts the airport in a different league. Hamm-Niebruegge said such incentives are the cost of doing business.