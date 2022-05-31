Energy companies teaming up to help Missouri customers make energy-efficient upgrades

Spire and Ameren Missouri are working together to help Missouri customers make energy-efficient upgrades "with little or no upfront costs," a release said.

ST. LOUIS — Spire and Ameren Missouri are working together to help Missouri customers make energy-efficient upgrades "with little or no upfront costs," a release sent out Tuesday morning said. They said it will also help them lower energy costs.

The program is called "Pay As Your Save" or "PAYS".

"The PAYS program is helping St. Louis-area families make their homes safer, more comfortable and more energy-efficient by removing financial barriers,” said Tony Lozano, director of energy solutions at Ameren Missouri, in the release. “We know many customers want to make these changes in their homes, but the upfront costs often keep them from acting. PAYS offers an avenue through this while also lowering monthly energy costs.”

Here's how to participate according to the release:

Sign up for a free, no-obligation home energy assessment

Energy analysts create a customized plan outlining recommended cost-effective energy-efficient upgrades (that can include a new furnace, water heater, duct sealing, etc)

Spire and Ameren Missouri pay most or all the upfront cost to install the upgrades

Customers repay the cost through a fixed monthly charge on their utility bills

If a customer has both Spire and Ameren Missouri, the charge will be split between statements

"The energy-efficiency upgrades help customers use less energy and lead to lower annual costs, even while paying off the upgrade each month," the release said.

“We’re excited to offer another opportunity to help our customers save energy – and money,” said Shaylyn Dean, Spire director of external affairs, in the release. “Energy-efficiency programs like PAYS can help customers afford energy-saving strategies and equipment upgrades for their homes while lowering their utility bills."