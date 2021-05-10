'I was just numb!' | St. Louis man wins $344,000 lottery jackpot

“I was numb for a while. I was just numb!” Wilson told the Missouri Lottery. “It hit me about two days later, and that’s when I started jumping for joy.”

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man is "jumping for joy" after winning the Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash jackpot of $344,000 on April 25.

Roland Wilson bought the ticket at City Truckstop at 8430 Hall St. in St. Louis. He matched all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot prize.

Wilson said he hadn't told his kids yet when he claimed the prize and that he was planning to surprise them.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m. with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Wilson won with the numbers: 3, 6, 24, 27 and 35.

The Missouri Lottery said that in fiscal year 2020, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses and more than $29 million in lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.