Troy man wins $100K on scratchers ticket

He bought the winning ticket at Victory Lane Fuel and Food on South Main Street

TROY, Mo. — James Nix became the second person to win a top prize on the Missouri Lottery “Wheel of Fortune” scratchers ticket.

Nix bought the winning ticket at Victory Lane Fuel and Food located at 1424 S. Main Street in Troy.

“I was looking at the numbers as I scratched them off, and I thought, ‘No way. This can’t be happening. I couldn’t have won that much,’” Nix said. “And then I started crying. I was just so happy!”

Nix immediately told his girlfriend about the win, but she didn’t believe him at first.

“She said, ‘Don’t play with me,’ and I kept saying, ‘No, this is for real!’”

The Wheel of Fortune scratcher launched on Feb. 22 and offers more than $7.9 million in unclaimed prizes as well as two more top prizes of $100,000.