St. Louis man injured in fire while trying to save dog, neighbor says

Fire investigators were working to figure out the cause of the fire Sunday night

ST. LOUIS — A man suffered second-degree burns Sunday night after he tried to rescue his dog from a house fire.

The fire happened at a home on the 4600 block of Natural Bridge Avenue in north St. Louis at around 8:40. A neighbor said the man made it out of the fire but then went back in to rescue his dog.

The neighbor said the man suffered burns on his arms and face.

Residents on the first floor of the building were able to get out without incident.

Fire investigators were working to figure out the cause of the fire Sunday night.