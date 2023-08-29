74-year-old man reported missing last seen in mid-July

The man was reported missing by his family.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a 74-year-old man who has been missing since mid-July.

Gregory Ware was last seen by his family around noon on July 12, 2023, in the 4300 block of Forest Park Avenue in St. Louis. No one in his family has had contact with him since then.

Ware is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 167 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a mustache and wears prescription glasses.

St. Louis police ask anyone with information on Ware's whereabouts or his disappearance should call 911 immediately to speak with police. Reports can also be made to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department by calling 314-231-1212.