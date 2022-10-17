St. Louis mayor’s plan to make city streets safer

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has proposed using $40 million in COVID relief funds to make streets safer.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is meeting with community members Monday evening near a hotspot for traffic accidents to talk about road safety.

The meeting is aimed at cutting down on speeding and protecting pedestrians and cyclists.

Grand Boulevard has been the site of multiple accidents with speeding cars striking pedestrians and cyclists.

According to data obtained by 5 On Your Side, 112 crashes have been reported along Grand from Potomac to Shenandoah Avenue since January.

One accident involved a cyclist and four pedestrians. Two accidents were deadly and 34 involved someone getting hurt.

The city is looking for a solution.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has proposed using $40 million in COVID relief funds to make streets safer. She'll discuss this plan with residents at 6 p.m. at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club on 2901 N Grand Boulevard.

Jones is suggesting adding raised intersections and curb extensions across the city to protect cyclists and pedestrians.

This meeting comes just six weeks after a tragic hit-and-run accident raised calls for change in the community.

Danyell McMiller was struck and killed Sept. 6 while he was riding in the bike lanes at Grand and Magnolia.

The McMiller family told 5 On Your Side they want justice and are pushing for changes to be made to the bike lanes in south St. Louis.

We spoke with some cyclists after his death. They shared a few ways they believe the city can make the roadways safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

"With the center turn lane gone, there'll be room to create a bike lane and a door zone buffer. The problem with many bike lanes is they unknowingly put cyclists in the door zone,” Kara Karabell, an instructor for the American Bicycling Education Association, said.

“Highway spikes that kind of really make it visible that this is a bike lane and that's a car lane,” said Sophie Jacobs, a local cyclist.