ST. LOUIS — St. Louis was named as one of the top trending destinations in the country by Tripadvisor.

On Tuesday, Tripadvisor announced the winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards for Destinations.

The annual destination awards include two new categories – trending and emerging. The trending category recognizes destinations that saw the biggest increase in positive reviews, booking interest and searches over the last year, according to a press release.

The emerging category lists destinations that are still ahead of the curve that travelers are already saving to their trips on Tripadvisor.

On the trending destinations list, St. Louis was ranked No. 6.

Here is the full list of top trending destinations:

Key Largo, Fla. Moab, Utah Anna Maria Island, Fla. Santa Barbara, Calif. Brooklyn, N.Y. Saint Louis, Mo. Park City, Utah Fairbanks, Alaska Healdsburg, Calif. Colorado Springs, Colo. Bend, Ore. Louisville, Ky. Houston, Texas Beaver Creek, Colo. Memphis, Tenn. Detroit, Mich. Page, Ariz. Greenville, S.C. Portland, Maine Charlotte, N.C. Indianapolis, Ind. Chatham, Mass. Sevierville, Tenn. West Yellowstone, Mont. Eureka Springs, Ark.

Tripadvisor also revealed the top trending destinations in the world. Click here to view the full list.

More Local News