St. Louis police body camera footage released of traffic stop involving alderman

Ald. Joe Vaccaro says the officer was a "jerk" and violated policies

ST. LOUIS — Body camera footage from a St. Louis police officer who recently stopped a St. Louis alderman shows a testy exchange between the two in which the alderman threatens to call the officer’s colonel and tells him of his political affiliation.

Alderman Joe Vaccaro told the I-Team the video doesn’t include the context of the situation, in which he said the officer was a “jerk” and violated COVID policies.

Vaccaro said he was running late for a meeting involving city business when he was pulled over for driving speeding in a 60 mph on Interstate 44 just before 9 a.m. on Feb. 10. The officer can be heard telling Vaccaro he was traveling 76 mph in a 60 mph zone.

He said he got out of his car before the officer could approach him because he was in a rush.

“That was inappropriate,” Vaccaro said, adding that he has since learned officers prefer for people to stay inside their cars and not approach them because they do not know if they could be armed or confrontational.

Vaccaro said he ultimately found his insurance card, but the officer issued a ticket for failure to have insurance anyway and told him to fight it in court. The alderman said the officer also “coughed all over him,” and wasn’t wearing a mask during their initial conversation.

“So I told him I was going to call the colonel,” Vaccaro said.

He said his only intention in calling the colonel was to report the officer for not wearing a mask and asking he be tested for COVID – not because he wanted to use his political influence to get out of the ticket.

“He went back to get a mask, but he had already coughed all over me,” Vaccaro said.

Vaccaro said he called Chief John Hayden to report the officer’s conduct and the chief offered to fix the tickets.

Vaccaro said he declined the chief’s offer, instead telling the chief he only wanted to make him aware of the officer’s conduct, demand the officer be tested for COVID and ask what the department’s policy is when it comes to wearing masks.

Vaccaro paid the tickets, which made the body camera footage publicly available Thursday. The police department denied the I-Team's sunshine request for the footage more than a week ago, saying it was part of an ongoing investigation.

Vaccaro said he wanted the footage to come out.

He said a rapid COVID test came back positive for the officer, and a later test came back negative.

Vaccaro said he wasn’t going to take any chances, so he canceled a vacation fearing he could have been exposed to the virus.

Vaccaro is also the chairman of the Board of Alderman’s Public Safety Committee, and said he plans to call Hayden to testify under oath before them.

“I want to ask him under oath whether he offered to fix the tickets,” Vaccaro said.

Vaccaro also said he didn’t mind being ticketed.

“I’ve been begging them to write tickets,” he said, adding that he believes the city police department should do more traffic enforcement.

He said even though he was speeding, he was “moving at the same pace as traffic.”