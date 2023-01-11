St. Louis police looking for missing 90-year-old man with Alzheimer's

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-231-1212 or call 911.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for a 90-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease who has not been seen since Tuesday morning.

According to an Endangered Silver Advisory, David Edwards left his home on Calvin Avenue at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday and has not been seen since.

The advisory said his car, a 2003 Dodge Ram with Missouri plates 6FAA88, was last seen on a traffic camera in Decatur County, Indiana.

Edwards is about 5-foot-9-inches and 155 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He might be wearing a ball cap and a gray and black plaid jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-231-1212 or call 911.

5 On Your Side news app