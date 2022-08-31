St. Louis police officer rushed to hospital after responding to possible hazmat situation at gas station

The department's Real Time Crime Center said the officer was rushed to an area hospital after being exposed to an unknown substance.

ST. LOUIS — A police officer was transported to a hospital for treatment after responding to a possible hazmat situation at a St. Louis gas station, a department spokesperson said Wednesday night.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Real Time Crime Center, the possible hazmat incident happened at a QuikTrip at the intersection of South Vandeventer and Chouteau avenues Wednesday evening.

The spokesperson said the officer was rushed to an area hospital after being exposed to an unknown substance. The spokesperson did not provide more information about the officer's condition.

Capt. Leon Whitener, a St. Louis Fire Department spokesman, did not immediately have any additional information to release on the officer's condition or whether more people were exposed.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.