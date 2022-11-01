St. Louis prosecutors drop charges against car bombing suspect

Dean McBaine was facing four charges that could have put him behind bars for as long as 30 years.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office has dropped charges against a man accused of setting a bomb off underneath his ex-wife’s car in 2018.

The move comes less than 24 hours after the I-Team reported allegations that Gardner’s office violated the bombing suspect’s right to a speedy trial.

Prosecutors charged Dean McBaine with arson, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of a weapon, and property damage not long after police said he threw a bomb under his ex-wife's car in The Hill neighborhood in St. Louis on Sept. 2, 2018.

Before the state charges proceeded, McBaine was convicted of failure to register an explosive device and sentenced to five years.

In May 2021, McBaine requested a speedy trial on the state charges. The I-Team reported Tuesday that McBaine's attorney alleged Gardner's office missed the 180-day deadline it had to bring McBaine to trial or object, so the state charges against him should be dismissed.

Attorneys were expected to argue the issue during a hearing at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. But Assistant Circuit Attorney Scott Swiney dismissed the charges hours before the hearing was to begin.

Judge Timothy Boyer is expected to allow the victim, Katie Motes, to address the court Wednesday afternoon even though the case has been dismissed.

In an exclusive interview with the I-Team, Motes said she felt “abandoned” by Gardner’s office and the technicality could mean McBaine will be released from a federal prison in December.

Had he been convicted on the four charges Gardner's office issued, he could have faced a maximum of 30 years in a state prison.

By dropping the charges hours before a judge was to potentially rule on the matter, the charges may be able to be refiled.

Had the judge sided with the defense, the law forbids prosecutors from refiling charges should a judge determine someone's right to a speedy trial were denied.

Now that the judge isn't the one deciding whether to drop the charges, it's possible to refile them. Defense attorneys could still argue McBaine’s right to a speedy trial was violated should the charges get refiled.

Up until Wednesday, prosecutors appeared ready to oppose the defense’s motion to dismiss the case. On Dec. 9, Swiney filed a motion alleging McBaine’s request for a speedy trial was not filed properly.