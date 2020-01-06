Protesters march through downtown St. Louis after going onto I-64

At about 6 p.m., protesters entered the ramp to westbound Interstate 64. By 7 p.m. they were back on the streets of downtown St. Louis, gathering outside City Hall

ST. LOUIS — Protesters have moved onto Interstate 64 near Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis calling for justice in the death of George Floyd.

The peaceful group first gathered outside the justice center and city hall. The large group then marched to rally under the Gateway Arch. At one point, protesters could be seen placing what looked like Post-It notes onto one of the legs of the Arch.

From there, protesters marched together toward Ballpark Village and down Broadway right by Busch Stadium.

At about 6 p.m., protesters entered the ramp to westbound Interstate 64. Police on bicycles rode onto the interstate and formed a line in front of the protesters as they tried to enter the interstate. Police formed the line in order to reroute traffic so protesters could safely enter the interstate.

As of 6:15 p.m., protesters were on I-64 with a police presence in front of them. At one point, many of them were seen kneeling on the interstate.

Protesters were on the interstate for less than an hour.

As of 7 p.m. they were back on the streets of downtown. They marched down Market Street and back in front of city hall.

About 1,000 protesters are part of the demonstration.

This is a developing story and will be updated.