St. Louis region honors 9/11 with ceremonies, acts of service

ST. LOUIS — Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 lives were lost that day, making it the deadliest terror attack ever to occur on U.S. soil.
Across the nation, Americans are commemorating 9/11, also known as Patriot's Day, with ceremonies and acts of service.
Here are some of the events taking place throughout the St. Louis region.
Scott Air Force Base 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
- Where: 375th Air Mobility Wing Headquarters at Scott Air Force Base, South Drive, Scott AFB, IL 62225
- When: 7:30 a.m. Monday
- The event will consist of a reveille with the Honor Guard of firefighters and security forces members, a Chaplain invocation, a wreath-laying and a bell-ringing.
9/11 Day of Service
- Where: Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103
- When: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday
- In conjunction with the Missouri Community Service Commission, AmeriCorps State & National Civilian Community Corps, 9/11 Day Organization, St. Louis Area Foodbank and the Department of Economic Development, thousands of volunteers will assemble nutritious meals for insecure Americans.
RELATED: Unpacking conspiracy theories about the World Trade Center collapse, 22 years after Sept. 11
9/11 Ceremony and Walk
- Where: O’Fallon Municipal Centre, 100 South Main St., O’Fallon, MO 63366
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday
- The annual 9/11 Patriot Ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. at the O’Fallon Municipal Centre’s 9/11 memorial. Following the ceremony will be a 1-mile walk along Main Street to reflect.
March to the Arch
- Where: From Mike Duffy’s Pub & Grill (6662 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63117) to the Gateway Arch
- When: 9:11 a.m. Monday
- A 21-mile memorial walk will begin at 9:11 a.m. at Mike Duffy’s Pub & Grill in Richmond Heights and conclude at the base of the Gateway Arch. Participants should bring an American flag and are welcome to join in at any point along the route.
Moment of Remembrance Ceremony
- Where: 9/11 memorial at Belleville Fire House No. 4, 1125 South Illinois St., Belleville, IL 62220
- When: 11:30 a.m. Monday
- The September 11th Memorial Walkway of South Illinois Committee and the city of Belleville invite residents to the Moment of Remembrance Ceremony. Master Sgt. Amos D. Reed, first sergeant, 932nd Medical Squadron, Scott Air Force Base, will be the keynote speaker. Mayor Paty Gregory and representatives from the Belleville fire and police departments will also be there to pay their respects to lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
- Where: Heroes Memorial at Fenton City Park, 1215 Larkin Williams Road, Fenton, MO 63026
- When: 6 p.m. Monday
- The ceremony will commemorate the tragic events and lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku, Amazon Fire TV or the Apple TV App Store.