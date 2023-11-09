St. Louis region honors 9/11 with ceremonies, acts of service

Here are some of the memorial events taking place throughout the St. Louis region.

ST. LOUIS — Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 lives were lost that day, making it the deadliest terror attack ever to occur on U.S. soil.

Across the nation, Americans are commemorating 9/11, also known as Patriot's Day, with ceremonies and acts of service.

Here are some of the events taking place throughout the St. Louis region.

Scott Air Force Base 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Where: 375th Air Mobility Wing Headquarters at Scott Air Force Base, South Drive, Scott AFB, IL 62225

375th Air Mobility Wing Headquarters at Scott Air Force Base, South Drive, Scott AFB, IL 62225 When: 7:30 a.m. Monday

7:30 a.m. Monday The event will consist of a reveille with the Honor Guard of firefighters and security forces members, a Chaplain invocation, a wreath-laying and a bell-ringing.

9/11 Day of Service

Where: Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103

Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103 When: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday

7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday In conjunction with the Missouri Community Service Commission, AmeriCorps State & National Civilian Community Corps, 9/11 Day Organization, St. Louis Area Foodbank and the Department of Economic Development, thousands of volunteers will assemble nutritious meals for insecure Americans.

9/11 Ceremony and Walk

Where: O’Fallon Municipal Centre, 100 South Main St., O’Fallon, MO 63366

O’Fallon Municipal Centre, 100 South Main St., O’Fallon, MO 63366 When: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday

8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday The annual 9/11 Patriot Ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. at the O’Fallon Municipal Centre’s 9/11 memorial. Following the ceremony will be a 1-mile walk along Main Street to reflect.

March to the Arch

Where: From Mike Duffy’s Pub & Grill (6662 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63117) to the Gateway Arch

From Mike Duffy’s Pub & Grill (6662 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63117) to the Gateway Arch When : 9:11 a.m. Monday

: 9:11 a.m. Monday A 21-mile memorial walk will begin at 9:11 a.m. at Mike Duffy’s Pub & Grill in Richmond Heights and conclude at the base of the Gateway Arch. Participants should bring an American flag and are welcome to join in at any point along the route.

Moment of Remembrance Ceremony

Where: 9/11 memorial at Belleville Fire House No. 4, 1125 South Illinois St., Belleville, IL 62220

9/11 memorial at Belleville Fire House No. 4, 1125 South Illinois St., Belleville, IL 62220 When: 11:30 a.m. Monday

11:30 a.m. Monday The September 11th Memorial Walkway of South Illinois Committee and the city of Belleville invite residents to the Moment of Remembrance Ceremony. Master Sgt. Amos D. Reed, first sergeant, 932nd Medical Squadron, Scott Air Force Base, will be the keynote speaker. Mayor Paty Gregory and representatives from the Belleville fire and police departments will also be there to pay their respects to lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Where : Heroes Memorial at Fenton City Park, 1215 Larkin Williams Road, Fenton, MO 63026

: Heroes Memorial at Fenton City Park, 1215 Larkin Williams Road, Fenton, MO 63026 When: 6 p.m. Monday

6 p.m. Monday The ceremony will commemorate the tragic events and lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.