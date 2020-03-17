ST. LOUIS — St. Louis regional leaders are expected to make a major announcement on Tuesday regarding restrictions on bars and restaurants, a source told 5 On Your Side.

Leaders are participating in a conference call Tuesday afternoon to finalize the details. They are expected to make the announcement during a press conference.

Last week, regional leaders began to restrict crowd sizes. Initially, St. Louis city officials restricted crowd sizes to 1,000 people, and St. Louis County officials restricted crowd sizes to 250 people.

Regional leaders have now prohibited gatherings of 50 people.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side gathers more information.

More coronavirus coverage