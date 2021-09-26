'Our elbows were on the stage': St. Louis woman looks back on 55 years as a Rolling Stones fan

It all started for Katy MacLeod-Davidson in 1966, when she met the British rockers at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel

ST. LOUIS — The Rolling Stones “No Filter” concert tour kicked off in St. Louis Sunday night at the Dome at America’s Center. Mick and the boys have made St. Louis a regular stop over the decades.

For St. Louis resident Katy MacLeod-Davidson, it’s just the next stop on a life-long tour of Stones shows.

MacLeod-Davidson has been to 15 Stones concerts over the decades. She’s got the pictures to prove it.

“In the picture here is Charlie and Brian, the two deceased members,” she said, referring to Charlie Watts and Brian Jones. “This is at the St. Louis airport on July 14, 1966.”

MacLeod-Davidson has been a Rolling Stones fan for 55 years.

“That’s Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in Detroit,” she said, describing another photograph. “And our elbows were on the stage, literally. That’s how close you could get to them back then.”

On some of those adventures, Katy had a co-conspirator to record it for posterity.

“My friend Larry Moskovitz took that photo,” she said. “He was with me and volunteered to drive. I was too young to drive, and he said, ‘You get me there. I’ll be the wheels.’”

On her Facebook page is a photo of a concert ticket from Candlestick Park, in 1981. Another photo shows her sitting next to Chuck Berry’s daughter, Ingrid, outside a Stones concert in Detroit in 1975.

It all started for her in St. Louis in 1966 at the pool at Chase Park Plaza.

“I got to talk to all three of these guys,” she said, referring to Stones founder Brian Jones, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. “I went up to Brian Jones’ room on my own by myself, and I knocked on his door. He opened the door and I asked him if I could get his autograph. And he was very nice. He stepped out into the hallway and signed it on a piece of stationary from the Chase Park Plaza hotel.”