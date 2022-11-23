The Salvation Army asks for public's support after vehicle theft

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, The Salvation Army had one of its vehicles stolen outside the St. Louis Temple Corps building on Arsenal Street.

ST. LOUIS — The Salvation Army is asking for the public's support after one of its vehicles was stolen last week.

The organization is reaching its busiest time of the year raising money to support services to the local community. It is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Tree of Lights campaign which kicked off on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Kiener Plaza.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, The Salvation Army had one of its vehicles stolen outside the St. Louis Temple Corps building on Arsenal Street. The vehicle was a Chevy Traverse, valued at $30,000 for the organization.

“The theft of the Traverse vehicle is highly unfortunate as we use it heavily in our Red Kettle campaign, raising money for the people of Greater St. Louis. Of course, we will not be deterred and will find ways to continue to raise money for those who need it most. Christmas is our busiest time and with a goal of $6.2 million this year, every dollar counts to help those who need it most," Major Kjell Steinsland of The Salvation Army said.

The Salvation Army is seeking the public's assistance to recover the vehicle or to raise funds to purchase a new one during the busy holiday season.

Donations can be made through The Salvation Army's website or by calling 314-646-3000.

They also ask that anyone with information that may help with the recovery of the vehicle should contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-231-1212.