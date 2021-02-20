Flooded St. Louis animal shelter puts out emergency call for temporary foster parents

The shelter is currently covered in 3 inches of water and has 30 dogs that need to get into foster homes until at least Monday

ST. LOUIS — A local animal shelter is in dire need of your help.

CARE STL said it has been experiencing a sewage backup in its kennel area.

The backup comes from rapid snowmelt that created a blockage underneath the building.

"We are ripping up the floor this weekend to remove it. With the rain forecast this weekend, we do not anticipate having this resolved until at least Monday," said CARE STL in a press release.

The shelter is currently covered in 3 inches of water and has 30 dogs that need to get into foster homes until at least Monday.

If you can take a dog home by Saturday, call 314-696-2444 and leave a message. You can also email jenny@icarestl.org

Those who can take in a pet are asked to keep the shelter dog indoors. You will be provided with food and sleeping crates. If you have dogs or cats at home, they must be kept separate from the shelter dogs at all times.

If you cannot take in a dog, there are other ways you can help.

Due to the backup, the shelter’s laundry isn’t working. Anyone who can pick up and clean a load of laundry is welcome.

If you have contacts with a sump pump or would like to volunteer plumbing or contractor services, email development@icarestl.org.

For those looking to donate, click here.

CARE STL is located at 2700 Walnut Pl. in St. Louis.

The cold is also impacting homeless animals and outdoor pets in the area.

Another local animal shelter, Stray Rescue, is asking everyone to bring pets inside after finding frozen puppies earlier this month.