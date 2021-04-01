13-year-old shot in finger by friend in St. Louis alley

The victim was hit in the finger and ran home to get help. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but he is expected to be OK

ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old was shot this weekend by one of his friends in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the suspect, a 15 or 16-year-old, was showing off a gun in an alley on the 5700 block of Floy at around 3 p.m. Saturday when the gun went off.

The victim was hit in the finger and ran home to get help. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but he is expected to be OK.

Police have not said if anyone was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.