ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the county and city will be adopting new restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning Monday, the new restrictions will require people to stay home when possible. Residents will still be able to go to the grocery store, pharmacy and take a walk in a public park, according to a press release.

This news comes a day after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a statewide stay-at-home order to begin on Saturday.

Page and Krewson will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. on Saturday to give more details on the new restrictions.

More Coronavirus Coverage