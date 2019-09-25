EDMUNDSON, Mo. — The Edmundson Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a 16-year-old girl who was taken from her uncles' home by a man who is known to be physically violent, according to police.

Gabrielle S. Yonko, 16, was last seen at her uncles’ home in Edmundson when police said Christopher Johnson, 26, took her in his vehicle.

Police said they have pinged his phone and his last known location is Northern Illinois, just east of Chicago.

They are known to be occupying a black 2008 Lexus LS bearing Washington plate (BEC5322) with dark window tint and no front plate.

Johnson has a long criminal history including escaping from custody and is known to be physically violent, police said.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Edmundson Police Department at 314-427-8000.

Edmundson Police Department

Edmundson police said they originally responded for a report of a missing person on Sept. 23 and after further investigation determined it to be a child abduction on Sept. 24.

