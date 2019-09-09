ST. LOUIS — A man and a teenage boy were shot Sunday afternoon in the Baden neighborhood of north St. Louis.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police were called to the scene of the 8300 block of Newby Street just before 6 p.m.

One was shot in the foot and one was shot in the leg. Police did not specify which victim had which injury. Both were conscious and breathing when transported.

This is a developing story.

