15-year-old dies after stolen Kia crashes in Alton

"No matter the circumstances, losing a child is tragic. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the juvenile," said Police Chief Marcos Pulido.

ALTON, Ill. — A 15-year-old boy died Saturday morning after a stolen Kia crashed in Alton.

According to a news release from Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido, at 3:43 a.m. the department received several 911 calls for a crash in the 3200 block of Belle Street.

Alton officers and firefighters arrived to find the vehicle in the wood line. The 15-year-old driver was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

"With him being a juvenile, his name is not being released. His family has been notified and family was with him at the hospital," Pulido said in the release.

An investigation revealed the Kia was stolen at the time of the crash. It had been driving northbound on Belle Street when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The Alton Police Department's Traffic Division and the Madison County Coroner's Office are investigating.