ST. LOUIS – It’s 49 years in the making… The Blues are about to take on the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final.

In 1970, Bobby Orr scored the famous goal to help to Boston Bruins win the Stanley Cup.

After taking down the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars in the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Blues were able to get past the San Jose Sharks in the Western Conference Final after a Game 6 win in St. Louis.

A team from Boston has been the only team to beat every ‘big four’ St. Louis sports teams - The St. Louis Hawks lost to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals in 1961, the Blues lost to the Bruins in 1970, the St. Louis Rams lost to the New England Patriots in 2002 and the Cardinals lost to the Red Sox in 2013.

Here are some photos from the last time the Blues and Bruins met.

Bobby Orr of the Boston Bruins flips over as he is tripped after scoring the winning goal in sudden death overtime at Boston Garden, Ma., May 10, 1970. Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues four straight games to bring the Stanley Cup to Boston for the first time in 29 years. Blues goalie Glenn Hall is in the nets. (AP Photo)

Boston Bruins John Bucyk carries the Stanley Cup as he skates around the rink at Boston Garden on May 10, 1970 after the Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3. (AP Photo)

Boston Bruins defenseman Teddy Green wipes away tears as he is surrounded by teammates after they beat the St. Louis Blues for the Stanley Cup in four straight games, May 10, 1970, in Boston, Mass. Green was out of action for the season after being injured in a stick swinging fray in a pre-season exhibition game. (AP Photo)

Pittsburgh Penguins center Michel Briere (21) leads dash to puck followed by St. Louis Blues defenseman Noel Picard (4) after Blues goalie Ernie Wakely (31) fended off a Penguins shot on power play in first period NHL action on Sunday, April 27, 1970 at Pittsburgh. Penguins won the game, one in series of seven in western division finals of Stanley Cup playoff 2-1 on Sunday at night. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

Boston Bruins' Bobby Orr flies through the air after driving the winning goal by St. Louis Blues' goalie Glenn Hall in the sudden death period of their NHL finals of the Stanley Cup Series in Boston Garden, May 10, 1970. Boston won 4-3 to win the series four straight and return the Stanley Cup to Boston for the first time in 29 years. Watching is Blues' Jean Guy. (AP Photo/A.E. Maloof)

FILE - In this May 10, 1970, file photo, Boston Bruins' Bobby Orr flies through the air after driving the winning goal past St. Louis Blues' goalie Glenn Hall in the sudden death period of their NHL finals of the Stanley Cup Series, in Boston Garden. Orr and the big, bad Boston Bruins swept the expansion-era Blues in that series. Now 49 years later, Boston is in its third final in nine seasons and St. Louis is back for the first time since 1970. (AP Photo/A.E. Maloof)

This May 10, 1970, file photo shows Boston Bruins' Bobby Orr flying through the air after scoring the winning goal past St. Louis Blues' goalie Glenn Hall, that clinched the Stanley Cup Championship, in Boston. The Bruins are unveiling a statue of Bobby Orr in his defining moment, Monday, May 10, 2010. The ceremony comes on the 40th anniversary of the goal. (AP Photo/A.E. Maloof)

