Annie Malone wins $2.7M SAMHSA grant

ST. LOUIS — Annie Malone Children & Family Services was recently awarded a $2.7 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

“This grant will fund a substance abuse intensive outpatient program for local youth and their families. This is important work, and we're ready to provide the community with yet another critical service, said Sara Lahman, Annie Malone CEO.

The Annie Malone grant is part of $13.3 million in first-year funding between two grant programs that support direct treatment services for people with substance use disorders and wraparound supports for their loved ones.

“[Our agency] understands a person’s substance use disorder often affects their family, and that person’s recovery effort does not occur in a vacuum,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, SAMHSA assistant secretary for mental health and substance use.

“These two grant programs fund treatment services for people grappling with substance use and provide needed wraparound supports in areas that, if left unaddressed, can impede attempts at recovery.”

The “Pregnant and Postpartum Women” program supports family-based services for pregnant and postpartum women with substance use disorders, emphasizing treatment of opioid use disorders. It will help state substance abuse agencies provide services in nonresidential-based settings.

The “Youth and Family Tree” program supports comprehensive treatment, early intervention and recovery support services for adolescents (12 to 18 years old) and transitional-aged young people (16 to 25) who have substance use disorders and/or co-occurring substance use and mental disorders, and their families/primary caregivers.