The St. Louis American

St. Louis families can sign up for free boxes of produce this summer

The ‘Good Food for All’ produce boxes are provided by Ole Tyme Produce, and families can sign up to reserve boxes.
ST. LOUIS — Food insecurity and lack of nutritious foods remain a part of daily life in thousands of St. Louis area households.

To address the shortcomings, the Gateway Region YMCA and Partnership for a Healthy America [PHA] will offer 3,000 families free boxes of produce containing 50 servings or fresh fruit and vegetables beginning May 31, 2022.

Each family will receive a box for 12 weeks through the ‘Good Food for All’ PHA program, which is supported by the Missouri Foundation for Health

The ‘Good Food for All’ produce boxes are provided by Ole Tyme Produce, and families can sign up to reserve boxes at www.ahealthieramerica.org/stlouis. The boxes will be distributed at one of eight YMCA locations. 

Tuesdays: May 31 through August 16

  • Affinia Healthcare (Downtown St. Louis)
    1717 Biddle; St. Louis, MO 63106
    Pick up: Tuesdays from 9-11 am

Wednesdays: June 1 through August 17

  • O’Fallon Park Rec Complex
    4343 W. Florissant; St. Louis, MO 63115
    Pick up: Wednesdays from 11 am-1 pm

  • Kirkwood Family YMCA
    325 N Taylor Ave, Kirkwood, MO 63122
    Pick up: Wednesdays from 12:30-2:30 pm

  • Edward Jones Family YMCA
    12521 Marine Ave, Maryland Heights, MO 63146
    Pick up: Wednesdays from 2-4 pm

  • Emerson Family YMCA
    3390 Pershall Rd; St. Louis, MO 63135
    Pick up: Wednesdays from 4-6 pm

Thursdays: June 2 through August 18

  • Bayer YMCA
    5555 Page Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63112
    Pick up: Thursdays from 11 am-1 pm

  • South City Family YMCA
    3150 Sublette Ave, St. Louis, MO 63139
    Pick up: Thursdays from 3:30-5:30 pm

  • Carondelet Park Rec Complex
    930 Holly Hill; St. Louis, MO 63111
    Pick up: Thursdays from 4-6 pm

