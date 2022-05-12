St. Louis families can sign up for free boxes of produce this summer

The ‘Good Food for All’ produce boxes are provided by Ole Tyme Produce, and families can sign up to reserve boxes.

ST. LOUIS — Food insecurity and lack of nutritious foods remain a part of daily life in thousands of St. Louis area households.

To address the shortcomings, the Gateway Region YMCA and Partnership for a Healthy America [PHA] will offer 3,000 families free boxes of produce containing 50 servings or fresh fruit and vegetables beginning May 31, 2022.

Each family will receive a box for 12 weeks through the ‘Good Food for All’ PHA program, which is supported by the Missouri Foundation for Health.

The ‘Good Food for All’ produce boxes are provided by Ole Tyme Produce, and families can sign up to reserve boxes at www.ahealthieramerica.org/stlouis. The boxes will be distributed at one of eight YMCA locations.

Tuesdays: May 31 through August 16

Affinia Healthcare (Downtown St. Louis)

1717 Biddle; St. Louis, MO 63106

Pick up: Tuesdays from 9-11 am

Wednesdays: June 1 through August 17

O’Fallon Park Rec Complex

4343 W. Florissant; St. Louis, MO 63115

Pick up: Wednesdays from 11 am-1 pm

Kirkwood Family YMCA

325 N Taylor Ave, Kirkwood, MO 63122

Pick up: Wednesdays from 12:30-2:30 pm

Edward Jones Family YMCA

12521 Marine Ave, Maryland Heights, MO 63146

Pick up: Wednesdays from 2-4 pm

Emerson Family YMCA

3390 Pershall Rd; St. Louis, MO 63135

Pick up: Wednesdays from 4-6 pm

Thursdays: June 2 through August 18

Bayer YMCA

5555 Page Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63112

Pick up: Thursdays from 11 am-1 pm

South City Family YMCA

3150 Sublette Ave, St. Louis, MO 63139

Pick up: Thursdays from 3:30-5:30 pm

Carondelet Park Rec Complex

930 Holly Hill; St. Louis, MO 63111

Pick up: Thursdays from 4-6 pm

