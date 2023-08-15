French Creperie delivers mixed-culture dining

“I felt like there wasn’t anything in this area that served authentic French food, or a place that served only crepes,” said the owner.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — French Creperie is a cozy French cafe located at 17409 Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield that feels, smells, and has crepes that taste like you’re in France. The French theme mural gives a romantic yet whimsical flare. And the staff are decked out in French aprons greeting each customer with a hearty ‘Bonjour.’

Owner, Natacha Douglas has loved the popular French food since she was a youth—her hometown in Guadeloupe is a small island near the Caribbean owned by France where French culture is a part of their everyday life. The butterfly-shaped island is a combination of French and Creole cultures, cajun food, beignet, and Mardi Gras and of course, crepes are all a part of this small island’s culture.

“In French culture crepes represent love, especially in the house I grew up in. I use to make them a lot when I was little, I use to make them for my family,” said Douglas.

French Creperie offers crepes, crepes, and more crepes! And each crepe has a French name, my personal favorite is the Deja Vu, a veggie savory crepe filled with baby spinach, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted bell peppers, pesto aioli with cheese choice of mozzarella, or Swiss—I choice Swiss.

However, Douglas spoke highly of the Le Saint Louis (pronounced Louie), this crepe is St. Louis, smoked BBQ pork, with mozzarella cheese, and BBQ sauce drizzled on top. But her most popular crepe is the C’est Paris, this crepe has Nutella spread throughout filled with strawberries and bananas topped with powdered sugar, chocolate drizzle sauce, and whipped cream.

Douglas says the La Belle Vie is making a for itself, the Mexican-inspired crepe has ground beef, taco seasoning, Mexican style four cheese blend, topped with sour cream, taco sauce, guacamole, and salsa. French Creperie has something for everyone even French coffee, classic mimosas, and wine—which all are served from opening hours until close.

The full-time Vice President of Student Enrollment at Logan University is still trying to figure out how she can have the best of both worlds—continuing in higher education and her passion for making crepes. This is why her restaurant is only open three days out of the week, Friday through Sunday from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Even though the new restaurant is part-time Douglas says the community of Chesterfield has embraced her. During her grand opening in April, she completely sold out.

“I get a lot of people that want something unique,” said Douglas.

But having a full-time job and business on the side can be very inflexible. Douglas describes the experience as a tug of war, “I love working with my students but I also love doing this, making crepes and introducing the French culture to people who may not be familiar with it,” she said.

She says in French culture crepes are considered street food, vendors sell the pastry out of a cart. They walk up and down the street selling crepes wrapped in wrapping paper, “ It’s food on the go,” said the owner.

Tuesdays through Thursdays Douglas offers crepe-making classes, she says it’s the perfect date night idea or a great way to spend the evening with family and friends. Each class starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m., wine, and other drinks are included–-and each person leaves knowing a little bit more about crepes and how to make them. The classes are $35 per person or $65 for two.

“It’s so much fun,” said Douglas.

The French Creperie is Douglas’ ‘baby’ and she is hoping soon she can retire from education and focus full-time on her restaurant.

“It’s the heart and love that crepes represent for me, it’s home, it’s me. And I want people to have such an amazing meal here and leave feeling like they can tackle their day,” said Douglas.