St. Louis grocer faces push for eviction at another location

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis grocer Fields Foods is facing another eviction push by a landlord, this time in Downtown West.

The legal filing comes as the chain has already closed four stores — in Pagedale, the Central West End, Dogtown and Skinker-DeBaliviere — amid lawsuits over back rent and taxes, and been laying off workers.

Its original location, on Lafayette Avenue near Lafayette Square, has remained open, though with limited inventory. And the Downtown West location, 1706 Washington Ave., has been open.

But the store's landlord, Monogram Building LLC, on July 25 sued a Fields entity in St. Louis Circuit Court, saying that through June 1, it owed more than $800,000 in back rent, unpaid maintenance and taxes.