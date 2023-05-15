Juneteenth Heritage Festival returns to Forest Park June 17

Registration to participate in the event is $18.65 and covers participation in the walk, snacks, a cultural meal, and other activities.

The family friendly festival will provide entertainment throughout the day, including:

- Commemorative Walk (1-mile and 5-mile options), with registration at 7 a.m. and a Walk for Freedom and Justice at 8 a.m.

- Children’s Village, featuring face painting, a bouncy house, games, and activities

- Walk Through History – an open-air museum highlighting outstanding African American Missourians and Caribbean Americans.

- Live music and entertainment throughout the day, including contemporary performers, gospel choirs and singers, African drummers and dancers, steppers, and drama presentations.

- Noonday prayer

- Health information and screenings provided by Oak St. Health

- Delicious cultural food and a variety of vendors

- Live DJ playing music throughout the day

- Speeches by community leaders including Judge Mason’s keynote address.

Mason has presided over the 22nd Judicial Circuit in Missouri since August 1991 and his legal career spans more than 40 years of service to Missouri and the broader St. Louis community, including turns as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Missouri, General Counsel for the Missouri Department of Correction, and serving as a longtime Adjunct Professor of Law at the Washington University School of Law.

Africans Rising Together 2063 is a non-profit organization with a mission to educate people of African descent about the historical significance of our experience, culture, and contributions to the world.