'St. Louis Sound' to feature Murphy Lee, hundreds of historic artifacts

The Missouri History Museum is hosting the grand opening of St. Louis Sound, a free exhibit that explores the city’s iconic music history

On Saturday, August 28, the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park will host the grand opening of St. Louis Sound, a free 6,000-square foot exhibit that explores the city’s iconic music history. More than 100 historical artifacts from national musicians, local legends, and important venues will be displayed.

A 10 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony with Grammy Award-winning rapper, Murphy Lee of the platinum-selling group St. Lunatics and Dr. Francis Levine, president of Missouri Historical Society will start the day’s events.

Live performances on indoor and outdoor stages featuring Lee, the Red & Black Brass Band, Funky Butt Brass Band and St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and other groups will go on through the day.

“The exhibit may be called St. Louis Sound, but it’s really the sound of America,” said Andrew Wanko, public historian, and content lead on the exhibit.

“We are the last Eastern city, the gateway to the West, equal parts North and South — for decades St. Louis artists have absorbed all of the greatest parts of our country’s music and created something new.

“Scott Joplin, Josephine Baker, Chuck Berry, Albert King, Ike and Tina Turner, Miles Davis, Clark Terry, Nelly, and more weren’t just music legends known worldwide, they were formative influences on the rest of the country’s music. Few cities anywhere apart from Los Angeles or New York can claim so many leading lights in different genres.”

Artifacts that will be on display will include:

Costumes from Treemonisha, ragtime legend Scott Joplin’s ill-fated opera

A dress and original theatre artifact of entertainer, French resistance agent, and civil rights activist Josephine Baker

Dress worn by Tina Turner on the Tonight Show

Artifacts from the Club Imperial, which hosted Ike Turner’s Kings of Rhythm and televised dance shows.

Guitars belonging to Chuck Berry, Jay Farrar, Jeff Tweedy, Albert King, and Mel Bay (who has taught millions to play the guitar)

Trumpets of Miles Davis and Clark Terry

Stage clothing of legendary artists like Little Milton, Luther Ingram, and the 5th Dimension

The piano of Henry Townsend, the St. Louis Blues Legend whose recordings span nine consecutive decades

Outfits from gospel stars David Peaston and Willie Mae Ford Smith

Fontella Bass’s gold record and Grammy nomination for “Rescue Me”

Artifacts from Mississippi Nights, including the stage floor that was played on by everyone from Kenny G to Nirvana

The full schedule of weekend events: