NBC's The Voice returns featuring 16-year-old girl from tiny Missouri town

A watch party for Ruby Leigh's blind audition was scheduled at JP's Hideout in Cottleville.

COTTLEVILLE, Missouri — NBC's The Voice returns with a new season Monday night featuring a 16-year-old girl from Foley, Missouri, during the highly anticipated blind auditions.

Monday night's competition is going to be fierce — as the queen of country Reba McEntire claims her red chair — alongside last season's champ Niall Horan. Vocal coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani also return.

The show could have talent from both Missouri and Illinois performing.

The excitement was building Monday at JP's Hideout Bar and Grill in Cottleville, Missouri. Family and fans of 16-year-old Ruby Leigh from Foley were packing inside eager to learn if their favorite Missouri performer will get picked for the show.

The opportunity is definitely a shock for Leigh because celebrities don't visit Foley often, she said.

"I come from a very, very small town of Foley. It's a town of 68 people," Leigh said. "I do not come from a musical background at all. No one sings, no one plays instruments, there are no musical aspects to my family except for me. I come from a very non-musical family," Leigh said.

Leigh said she started singing and performing when she was 9 1/2 years old. She started singing in her dad's race car shop and blossomed from there. She posted videos of herself singing on Facebook and took off on social media from there.

She said that performing on Monday night is "absolutely insane" because she is from a small town, and she feels like it's the first big thing to happen to Foley. She said she is very glad to represent Foley and show what the town can do.

Leigh said she actually started the audition process as a joke because she didn't think she would make it.

"Me and my sister thought it would be kind of funny to just do this audition and send in something that I'm not really familiar with ... something that's different from me ... so I sent in heavy rock songs as my audition [tape] ... we thought that was funny," she said.

As she started to build momentum through The Voice audition process, she said started taking the audition a little more seriously. That's when she started singing more country, which was her original genre. Eventually, talent recruiters asked her to sing in another audition because she had such a good country voice.

"I'm glad they noticed that because man ... it just took off and now I'm doing this," she said. "I'm not nervous. I feel really good, I know that I have my fan base behind me which I call my 'fan-mily' because they're just fans that turned into family. They're amazing and it's really just a treat."

Several companies have decided to endorse and support Leigh.

"Having their support, knowing that they're behind me when they could literally support anybody is just truly amazing. It makes me feel really good. So I'm going in with confidence and just going to do my best," she added.

"I just hope to get a chair turn and make my small town proud. All I need is one chair ... as long I get one, I'm happy," she said.

She said even if she doesn't receive a chair turn, she will still be extremely grateful for the opportunity.

"I'm so excited to see all the posters right in front of me and people I look up to.," she said.

And on the Illinois side of the river, 2020 Waterloo High School graduate Eli Ward will also get a shot Monday night to make a chair turn.