America's Resilience: Voice of Jack Buck offers hope after nation mourns 9/11 attacks

ST. LOUIS — It was a day that brought America to a standstill.

On September 11, 2001, the nation came to a screeching halt as shocking images of terror unfolded across the country. As the world watched in disbelief, America searched for a way to heal, to come together, and to move forward.

In St. Louis, known for its love of sports and unwavering patriotism, residents paused --- just like the rest of the nation. The Cardinals from Milwaukee had come to town, but their visit took a backseat to the tragedy that was unfolding.

The World's best golfers, including the legendary Tiger Woods, were at Bellerive Country Club for the American Express Championship, but the tournament was abruptly canceled as the nation grappled with the enormity of the events.

Baseball eventually returned to Busch Stadium just six days after the devastating attacks. The turnout was nothing short of defiant and cathartic, with patriotism at its highest.

What was needed was a voice, someone to articulate the nation's pain, anger, and resolve.

That voice belonged to a 77-year-old Purple Heart recipient, Jack Buck. On national television, he stepped up to the microphone at Busch Stadium, providing solace and strength with his words.

"War is not our nature," Jack Buck declared to the crowd, his voice unwavering. "We will not tire. We will not falter, and we will not fail. Peace and love to all of you."

In that climactic moment, Buck's words resonated deeply with a nation in mourning, offering hope and unity when it was needed most.

Less than a year later, Jack Buck passed away but his legacy lives on.

Twenty-two years after he spoke those words, the patriotism and resilience that flowed from his heart continue to inspire a nation that refuses to forget and stands tall in the face of adversity.

Jack Buck's voice, forever etched in history, serves as a reminder of America's unwavering spirit.