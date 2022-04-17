Three violent incidents early Easter Sunday kill 2, injure 2

A man was fatally shot just after midnight. A few hours later, a woman died after being stabbed.

ST. LOUIS — Easter Sunday in St. Louis started off with a series of violent incidents in the city.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, a man was found shot in the head on the Metrolink train, just north of Forest Park at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere station. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police did not have information on where on the Metrolink line the fatal shooting happened.

Then, just two-and-half hours after the Metrolink homicide, a man was shot in the back in the 5100 block of Northland Avenue, west of N Kingshighway Boulevard. St. Louis police reported the man was awake and breathing at the time of the shooting. No other information about the shooting was available.

At about 3 a.m., roughly two miles from the location of the Metrolink homicide, two women were stabbed in the 1300 block of Montclair Avenue. St. Louis police said early Sunday morning that both women were taken to the hospital and one woman is confirmed dead.

Both homicides are being investigated by the St. louis police Homicide Division.