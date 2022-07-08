x
Tim Lohmar says he didn't 'flash a badge' during his arrest near Lake of the Ozarks

The St. Charles County prosecutor was accused of driving while intoxicated.
Credit: UPI
St. Charles (Missouri) County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar announces charges against former Florissant, Missouri police officer Joshua Smith, during a press conference in O'Fallon, Missouri on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Smith has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and fourth-degree assault after a residential surveillance camera captured him strike a man with his police SUV on June 2, 2020. The victim was struck by Smith after getting out of a car that was suspect in a shots fired call. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A search warrant states St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar "attempted to flash a badge" during his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated near Lake of the Ozarks a week ago, a statement Lohmar denied.

Lohmar was driving a vehicle into the scene of a previous crash when a deputy of the Miller County Sheriff's Department pulled him over at 10:57 p.m. on July 1.

The deputy noticed the smell of alcohol from Lohmar's car. His eyes were watery, glassy and bloodshot, documents stated.

"The driver who I identified as Timothy Lohmar attempted to flash a badge at me and I instructed Mr. Lohmar to put his credentials away as it would not affect my decision," the document stated.

Lohmar told 5 On Your Side this account was not correct.

"Any assertion that I presented my badge is patently false," Lohmar said in an emailed statement. "I keep my badge in a wallet along with my driver's license and credit cards. The fact that my badge may have been visible was only because I was trying to comply with the officer's request."

Lohmar refused a breath test and a field sobriety test, so the deputy filed a search warrant to draw blood for a blood test, documents stated. A blood sample is used to determine a person's blood alcohol content. The legal limit for operating a vehicle is .08 BAC.

The deputy also noted Lohmar's speech was slightly slurred and he had a lack of balance.

"I deny these allegations, and I’ll continue to respect the legal process as I have from the beginning," Lohmar asserted Friday.

Lohmar is not charged with a crime as of Friday. The results of the blood test were not yet available.

