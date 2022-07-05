St. Charles County prosecutor arrested on suspicion of DWI near Lake of the Ozarks

In a statement, Tim Lohmar maintained his innocence and said he will "respect the legal process as it unfolds.”

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar was arrested Friday near the Lake of the Ozarks on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, police said.

According to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, Lohmar, 48, was booked into the Miller County Jail Friday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

No charges have been filed as of this writing.

In a statement, Lohmar maintained his innocence.

"It's unfortunate that I have to make an announcement of my involvement in a situation in Miller County last week," the statement said. "I maintain that I am innocent of any wrongdoing, and I will respect the legal process as it unfolds.”

Leslie Knight, the public information officer for Lohmar's office, provided the following statement:

“Whatever may have transpired would have occurred outside the duties of this office. I do not speak to issues not directly involving the Prosecutor’s Office.”