Man to be sentenced for killing Edwardsville attorney

Timothy Banowetz took a plea deal for the murder of Randy Gori right before trial on Oct. 5, which removed the possibility of being sentenced to life without parole.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A man will be sentenced Friday for killing a prominent Edwardsville attorney in January 2020, following an unexpected guilty plea back in October.

Timothy Banowetz went to trial for killing Randy Gori on Oct. 5, and right before opening statements, he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and two armed robbery charges.

The only consequence Banowetz avoided by pleading guilty was the possibility of being sentenced to life without parole had the jury found him guilty.

Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine says it also means sparing the family the anguish of reliving the crime.

That day, prosecutors outlined what the evidence would have proven had the trial proceeded.

According to the prosecution, money was the motive for the murder. Banowetz had a $10,000 tuition bill coming due for his pharmacy school on Jan. 13, 2020, and he didn’t know how he was going to pay it.

His internet search history shows that he began researching wealthy people that he could rob and murder in the St. Louis area, according to computer searches police conducted of Banowetz’s devices.

He landed on Gori, with speculation that it's because he was well-known for giving back to the community.

Prosecutors described the vicious killing of Gori at his home, and the evidence that pointed to Banowetz.

Sentencing for Banowetz is set for 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Madison County Criminal Justice Center in front of Circuit Judge Kyle Napp.