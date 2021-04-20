Tishaura Jones to be sworn in as 47th mayor of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — On Tuesday, Mayor-Elect Tishaura Jones can officially drop the word "elect" from her title. Jones along with Comptroller Darlene Green will be sworn in at St. Louis City Hall at noon.
Due to the pandemic, the public is encouraged to watch online. 5 On Your Side will stream the ceremony. Invited guests will go through a health screening and be allowed to view the ceremony from the first and second floor of the rotunda.
Jones becomes the city's 47th mayor. She replaces outgoing Mayor Lyda Krewson who didn't seek reelection.
In a string of tweets, Krewson thanked St. Louis and her staff. She also said she is rooting for the city's success and the success of the new administration.
Jones beat Alderwoman Cara Spencer on April 6 to become the city’s next mayor. Jones has served as the treasurer since 2013.
Since winning the election, she's announced a transition team, appointed a new interim director of public safety, a senior advisor for public safety and a new treasurer.