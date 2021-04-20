Tishaura Jones to be sworn in as 47th mayor of St. Louis

Jones will become the first Black woman to hold the title

ST. LOUIS — On Tuesday, Mayor-Elect Tishaura Jones can officially drop the word "elect" from her title. Jones along with Comptroller Darlene Green will be sworn in at St. Louis City Hall at noon.

Due to the pandemic, the public is encouraged to watch online. 5 On Your Side will stream the ceremony. Invited guests will go through a health screening and be allowed to view the ceremony from the first and second floor of the rotunda.

Jones becomes the city's 47th mayor. She replaces outgoing Mayor Lyda Krewson who didn't seek reelection.

In a string of tweets, Krewson thanked St. Louis and her staff. She also said she is rooting for the city's success and the success of the new administration.

I am extremely proud of what we accomplished together over these past four years and grateful to my wonderfully supportive family, hardworking staff, and our dedicated City workers who kept us moving forward through some extraordinarily challenging times. — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) April 19, 2021

Jones beat Alderwoman Cara Spencer on April 6 to become the city’s next mayor. Jones has served as the treasurer since 2013.