Troy community gets creative to support three teens killed in crash

A long list of names on the back of the T-shirt Jordan Reichert wore on Thursday was a reflection of the overwhelming amount of support for the victims in a crash in Lincoln County, including her nephew Kaedan Tyler.



Three teens, 15-year-old Tyler, 18-year-old Will Flickinger and 17-year-old Emily McNees, all died in a car crash just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the car was going too fast, went airborne, and crashed into a tree on South Chantilly Road in Lincoln County.

“It's amazing to finally have the shirts and to know that we are going to be picking them up and people can wear them in honor of Kaedan's memory,” Reichert said.



Community members across the area have teamed up in creative ways to help.

Mooney Marketing on Main Street assisted Reichert with custom shirts to sell and collect money for funeral costs.

Another apparel company in town did T-shirts and a poster for McNees' family.

Budget Boutique, a non-profit shop, partnered with Earthwise Industries which gives people with disabilities a job, to help.

They offered clothes for the friends of the students attending their friends’ funeral services for free to eliminate that burden.

"We’ve just been pulling more than normal dress slacks, dress shirts, dresses and making sure that he shelves or stocked for these students to come in,” said Laure Danner, general manager of the boutique.

“It was devastating knowing that families had to cope with this. It was very disheartening. We knew that we needed to do something,” added Patti Mueller, executive director of Earthwise.

Brittany Selders hopped in to raise money for Will Flickinger who did not have much family around by designing a t-shirt for him and raising money for a memorial bench and other funeral costs.



"All of the others kids. Their names will be engraved somewhere, and Will's needed to be as well," Selders said.