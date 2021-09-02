'Unethical and inhumane': Woman detained at Justice Center for traffic violation describes jail conditions

Clark said she was not offered food during her three days at the center, and she wasn't given a sanitary napkin even asking for one multiple times

ST. LOUIS — "I was there for 72 hours, and I didn't get to call anyone," Savanne Clark said.

Last September, Clark was pulled over in St. Louis City for expired tags. She had a traffic warrant in St. Louis County, so she was arrested and detained at the City Justice Center until she could be transferred to the county.

The mother of three didn't know it would take three days.

"My family didn't know where I was," Clark said.

Once she was processed, Clark said she was held in what's called a tank. She was moved to a different tank during her time. She said both were unsanitary.

"There was old fecal matter, old spit on the glass that you could tell has been there for like months, Clark said. "It was old and dry. Old blood hanging from the toilet stools. Tissue that had been used all over the floor. Old trays that had grew mold.”

Clark said eventually another woman was brought in to her tank, and she said the other detainee was treated roughly.

"The way they do them there is very unethical and inhumane," Clark said. "I watched them manhandle women, in particular, and say vulgar things to them."

Clark said she was not offered food during her three days at the center, and she wasn't given a sanitary napkin even asking for one multiple times.

"By the time I left, my clothes were a mess," Clark said. "They were soiled. I was chafed and irritated."

Clark said she watched the reports of city leaders describing the inmates and denying claims about demands for better conditions.

"Every report that is coming out about St. Louis Justice Center is true," Clark said. "It's not supposed to be a pleasant experience. However, you're still a human being, and people are supposed to treat you a certain way."

Clark said it's important to remember that not every person held in the center is accused of a serious crime and that many who are have not had their day in court yet.

"I wouldn't even put someone in there if they were used to those conditions," Clark said. "I don't care what these people did, and you can't say they did it if they haven't been convicted."