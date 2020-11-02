ST. LOUIS — Looking for somewhere to celebrate Valentine’s Day?

Take your love to new heights with a ride on the St. Louis Wheel.

The wheel will be lit up in ‘valentine’s colors’ on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 15 and 16. There will be love-themed music playing on the plaza.

Head over to the Soda Fountain for a ‘freak shake.’ It’s an over-the-top sweet treat named ‘Chocolate Dipped Love,’ it has Clementine’s Naughty and Nice vanilla ice cream and strawberries and it’s topped with heart-shaped cookies, chocolate-covered strawberries, pink sprinkles and conversation hearts.

The first 5,000 St. Louis Aquarium annual pass holders to visit Feb. 14-16, will get temporary tattoos with the aquarium logo. You can also get a digital fish plaque for $50. The digital fish is inscribed with the name of your choice and the money goes to providing field trips to kids at underserved schools.

St. Louis Union Station's attractions will be open for regular hours on Valentine's Day and Feb. 15 and 16. The St. Louis Wheel, carousel and mini golf operate from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.; the St. Louis Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and until 5 p.m. Sunday, and the ropes course and mirror maze are open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

