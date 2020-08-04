ST. LOUIS — United Way of Greater St. Louis has awarded 11 nonprofits with $205,000 in emergency response grants in the first phase of its COVID-19 response efforts.

The first phase of its funding efforts was focused on organizations that serve Missouri and Illinois families and addressing immediate, critical needs including:

Food security

Homeless prevention (shelter; rent and mortgage assistance)

Housing supports (utilities assistance; temporary financial assistance)

Childcare for first responders and essential workers

“There is no question that what our region, nation and world is facing now is an unprecedented crisis like nothing we’ve seen before,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way. “Once again the St. Louis community has banded together to help one another during this time. These 11 organizations are experienced in disaster response and providing critical services that many in our community need right now. We are grateful to the individuals and partners who have stepped up to help during this extraordinary time of need.”

United Way received more than $1 million in support for its COVID-19 response through individuals and corporate partners, according to a press release.

All proceeds will support local organizations that are providing direct immediate and long-term hardship assistance to individuals, families and communities throughout Missouri and Illinois impacted by the virus.

If you or someone you know needs help, dial 211 or click here.

Local Coronavirus News